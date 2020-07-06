Ponta to Orban: You managed to destroy Romanian companies

The leader of the deputies of the Pro Europa group, Victor Ponta, stated on Monday that the Orban Government has managed to "destroy" all Romanian companies and leave Romanians "without a future."

"Mr. Orban, you managed to destroy all Romanian companies, you left Romanians with installments at the bank, with fines to pay, practically without a future. Yes, it seems this is what you usually do. When you said - I have no connection to Unifarm - it was like hearing you say you have no relation with the contract with Iordache, in 2008, with Transalpina, when you said you had no connection to the car crash, to the little girl. You remained the same. In 30 years you haven't changed at all. You can say you have no connection with what you are in fact connected directly, praying each time the recordings and discussions you had with the Unifarm director don't show up," said Ponta, at the Prime Minister's Question Hour in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

He mentioned that Ordinance no. 29/2020 issued by the Government said that the Public Finance Minister can grant, at the request of Unifarm National Company, a loan of treasure income worth 1,150,000,000 RON, so Unifarm "was sponsored by public money."

"In the report of the Court of Accounts it is said that Unifarm proceeded to selling masks to the Health Ministry, meaning to you, with a commercial markup of 71 pct, compared to the commercial markup of 12 pct practiced by Unifarm in commercializing products specific to the combating of the pandemic. Thus, through acquisitions at higher prices, the Health Ministry spent an additional sum of 2,875,000 euro, representing the commercial markup difference. Let me explain. From public money you loaned Unifarm. Unifarm bought and is buying masks from your friends, that you don't know because you worked with them in the City Hall too. (...), and then Unifarm sells to the Health Ministry with a 70 pct markup. That's called money laundering. (...) I want to tell you that such blatant corruption as in the past months has never happened before, because you have the impression you will get away. I hope that Romanians, this time, won't let you off the hook," Ponta mentioned.