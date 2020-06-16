Pope Francis's bust unveiled in Bucharest;Apostolic Nuncio: Constant reminder of the historic visit to Romania

A bust of Pope Francis crafted by plastic artist Darie Dup was unveiled on Tuesday in Bucharest, on the Schitu Magureanu Boulevard, occasion on which Apostolic Nuncio to Romania Miguel Maury Buendia said that the monument represents "a constant reminder" of the Sovereign Pontiff's historic visit to Romania.

The monument, placed at the intersection of Sf. Constantin and Grigore Cobalcescu Streets, was unveiled by the Apostolic Nuncio, Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca, Mayor of District 1 Daniel Tudorache and Director of the Monuments and Tourist Heritage Administration Oana Zaharia.The Pontifical Anthem and the National Anthem of Romania were performed, and His Eminence Aurel Perca said a prayer to sanctify the bust."The monument erected here in memory of Pope Francis' visit to Romania is also a sign that his pilgrimage continues to illuminate the lives of our people who aspire to the highest spiritual values," the high Roman Catholic hierarch said.Presidential Adviser Sergiu Nistor delivered President Klaus Iohannis' message, in which the head of state welcomes the initiative of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese, the Apostolic Nuncio and the General City Hall of Bucharest "to offer the public the image of the Holy Father Pope Francis, as a reminder of the warmth of his message to Romanians and humanity, a call of love and faith."Apostolic Nuncio to Romania Miguel Maury Buendia argued that the inauguration of the monument dedicated to Pope Francis represents "a constant reminder of his historic visit to Romania, one year ago.""It is a joy and an honor for me to represent the Holy Father Pope Francis at the inauguration of this monument-square which is dedicated to him, as a constant reminder of his historic visit to Romania, one year ago. I would like to thank sculptor Darie Dup for the noble bust we unveil today. I would also like to thank the Roman Catholic Archdiocese and the City Hall of Bucharest for promoting the initiative to build and place it in this beautiful square that will be dedicated to the Pope in the future, so that the message he addressed all Romanians always be present: 'Let's walk together'. Finally, I would like to convey a thought of gratitude on behalf of the Holy See and myself to those who worked to accomplish today's memorial and ceremony, and I wish everyone a speedy and good return to normalcy after this long quarantine," the Apostolic Nuncio said.Erected in memory of His Holiness' visit to Romania, carried out between 31 May and 2 June 2019, the monument, a bronze bust, on a stone base, was constructed by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest, in collaboration with the Bucharest City Hall and the Apostolic Nunciature in Romania.Under the motto 'Let's walk together!', Pope Francis paid a visit to Romania (Bucharest, Iasi, Humuleu-Ciuc and Blaj) between 31 May and 2 June 2019, 20 years after the visit of Pope John Paul II, 7 - 9 May 1999.