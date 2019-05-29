Premier Dancila sends nominations of new ministers to President Iohannis

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday sent President Klaus Iohannis the nominations for the new ministers for Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad, along the nomination for Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, says a release by the gov't.

Titus Corlatean, a career diplomat is the Prime Minister's nomination as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships.

Ana Birchall, an in-depth specialist in the legal field is the PM's nomination for the Justice Ministry, while Roxana Manzatu, with 15 years of experience in European businesses and funds, is Viorica Dancila's nomination for the European Funds Ministry.

Natalia Intotero, previously holder of the same portfolio, was nominated for the Ministry of Romanians Abroad. Intotero left the ministry to run in the EP election.