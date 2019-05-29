 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Premier Dancila sends nominations of new ministers to President Iohannis

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Viorica Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday sent President Klaus Iohannis the nominations for the new ministers for Justice, European Funds and Romanians Abroad, along the nomination for Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, says a release by the gov't.

Titus Corlatean, a career diplomat is the Prime Minister's nomination as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships.

Ana Birchall, an in-depth specialist in the legal field is the PM's nomination for the Justice Ministry, while Roxana Manzatu, with 15 years of experience in European businesses and funds, is Viorica Dancila's nomination for the European Funds Ministry.

Natalia Intotero, previously holder of the same portfolio, was nominated for the Ministry of Romanians Abroad. Intotero left the ministry to run in the EP election.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.