Premier Orban reiterates in Paris Romania's firm commitment to joining OECD

Addressing Tuesday, on the occasion of his current official visit to France, the plenary session of the OECD Council, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reiterated Romania's firm commitment to joining the OECD, the government informs in a release.

During a meeting today with OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, Ludovic Orban expressed his appreciation for the top official's backing Romania's candidacy and emphasized Romania's efforts to have the OECD expansion process started with its entry.

He also engaged in an interactive dialogue with the Council members, who said that Romania has reached the necessary level of preparation for the start of accession negotiations and appreciated the Romanian government's efforts in this regard.

"The Prime Minister evoked Romania's enhanced cooperation with the OECD and its extended participation in the organization's working structures, pointing out the adoption of 47 legal instruments and the request to join another 19, the most recent of which refer to public integrity, good governance, gender equality and independent tax institutions. Among the relevant projects, the Premier mentioned the development by the OECD of the economic survey, the revision of the licensing system, the national strategy for capital markets, as well as Romania's inclusion in the 2021 edition of the document 'Governance at a Glance' panoramic report," the release states.

Orban also stressed that Romania is a strong supporter of the principle of multilateralism and of organizations built on the principle of rules-based international order, and "stressed the need to adapt multilateral institutions through stronger rules, adjusted to the global economic context, in order to prepare them to respond to major challenges, such as the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the cited document states.

In the same context, the Prime Minister mentioned the priorities set forth in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan the government is preparing in order to benefit from the European funds available under the European Recovery and Resilience Facility and underlined the Executive's commitment to invest in priority sectors such as infrastructure, transport, digital connectivity, energy and ecological transition, urban development, health, agriculture, education, social protection, research & innovation.