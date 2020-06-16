Premier, winegrowers' representatives discuss eligibility for IMM Invest program

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Tuesday at the Victoria Palace of Government with representatives of the Romanian winegrowers to discuss the latters' eligibility for the IMM Invest program and the inclusion of the sector among the beneficiaries of active measures to cover labor costs, a post on the government's Facebook page informs.

"The following directions of action were considered: the sector's access to European financing, eligibility for the IMM Invest program and the inclusion of the sector among the beneficiaries of active measures to cover labor costs, respectively cover a part of the salaries from budget funds," the post mentions.

At the meeting, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros said that he has taken steps at European level for identifying solutions to help the winegrowing sector overcome the current critical situation, the cited source mentions.

At the same time, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban showed "willingness" to implement viable measures to support all the economic sectors affected by the health crisis.

The government's and winegrowers' representatives agreed that Romanian products need better promotion abroad, and that the dialogue should continue on this aspect as well.