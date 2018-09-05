Presidency: Prime Minister ignores President's invitation to dialogue; dangerous precedent in institutional rapport

President Klaus Iohannis considers Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has ignored the invite to dialogue on the topic of budget rectification, which emphasises a dangerous precedent in institutional rapport, reads a press release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES.

President Klaus Iohannis sent on Wednesday an invitation for consultations to Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in view of clarifying certain aspects of the state budget rectification of the institutions with duties in national security for 2018."President Klaus Iohannis thus expressed his complete openness to dialogue with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, so as to identify a solution that would allow the Government to adopt the budget rectification draft project by observing the constitutional requirements. Notwithstanding, the premier has ignored the invitation to dialogue with Romania's President and submitted for approval in the Government's sitting the budget rectification draft project, without CSAT [Romania's Supreme Council of Defence, e.n.]'s opinion. Romania's President voices his concern about the situation thus created, which emphasises a dangerous precedent, by the crossing of certain predictability lines in institutional rapport, as they are established in the state's architecture," the release shows.According to the quoted source, a dialogue conducive to a real solution could have taken place if the Government had waited for the consultation at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to have taken place before adopting the budget rectification."In this context, within the framework of an institutional discussion and not a consultation, whose preconditions have become obsolete, on Thursday, 6 September, a meeting took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace between presidential advisors Cosmin Marinescu, the Department of Economic and Social Policies, Mihaela Ciochina, the Legal Department and Eugen Teodorovici, Finance Minister, and Tudorel Toader, Justice Minister, respectively," the release informs.