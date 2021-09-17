 
     
President Iohannis accredits several ambassadors to countries in Asia and Africa

Administrația Prezidențială
Klaus Iohannis

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees regarding the accreditation of some Romanian ambassadors in several countries in Asia and Africa, agerpres reports.

Thus, the head of state approved, by decree, the accreditation of Dana Matache Raduta as ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines, residing in Manila.

Another decree signed by the president aims to accredit Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau as ambassador to the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Uganda, with the residence in Nairobi.

Also, under another decree signed by Klaus Iohannis, Monica-Cecilia Sitaru was accredited as ambassador to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Botswana, the Union of the Comoros and the Republic of Seychelles, residing in Pretoria.

