President Iohannis: Asked Premier, Health Minister to provide real-time assessment of necessary intensive care beds

President Klaus Iohannis told a press conference on Tuesday that he requested Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Health Minister Nelu Tataru to proceed to a "real-time assessment of the necessary intensive care beds," stressing that "overcrowding hospitals" is unaffordable in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic

"We cannot afford overcrowding hospitals and rendering intensive care units incapable to take in and treat severe cases. In this regard, I asked the Prime Minister and the Health Minister to make a real-time assessment of the need for intensive care beds and increase in effect the capacity of intensive care units, preparing them for more serious situations," Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Palace.