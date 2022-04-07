President Iohannis decorates healthcare workers on World Health Day

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday, April 7, World Health Day, decorated doctors and nurses, telling them that that the experience gained in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the prevention measures, will help counteract new epidemiological risk scenarios.

According to Iohannis, progress towards a healthy future of a "strong" and "solidary" Romania requires a strong healthcare system and well-trained healthcare workers ready to provide people with healthcare services regardless of context, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We have overcome an unprecedented bleak period of pandemic, and I am confident that the experience we have gained in managing this dramatic health crisis, as well as the preventive measures we now have at our disposal, will help us counter any new epidemiological risk scenarios. For more than a month now, we have been facing a humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's military aggression on a sovereign state, a situation that will undoubtedly leave its imprint again on the healthcare systems of Ukraine's neighbouring countries and implicitly on our healthcare system. Crises are urgent and need to be addressed quickly, but we must not forget that we also have to deal with silent pandemics, such as cancer or cardiovascular disease. They are realities that cannot be ignored, and your efforts as healthcare workers remain essential in reducing the impact of such conditions on the quality of life and social well-being," Iohannis told the decoration ceremony hosted by the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He added that doctors and nurses contributed to the resilience of the Romanian healthcare system in the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You have sacrificed a lot, including your physical and emotional health, cared for your fellow human beings even more than for your own life, and you have shown us devotion, empathy, and passion far beyond the call of duty. You are always at the forefront of the fight for our health, for the Romanians, and for all those who ask for our help, irrespective of the kind of health threats. Your selflessness and solidarity are a source of inspiration to all of us. It is therefore appropriate to mark these efforts with gratitude and to honour those who, through their personal example, support the transformation of the healthcare system. That is why, on World Health Worker Week and World Health Day, I am keeping the tradition of honouring your professionalism and courage, as well as your dedication to protecting the lives and health of the Romanian people."

Attending the ceremony were Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, head of the Emergency Management Department Raed Arafat, presidential advisers.

Iohannis on Tuesday signed a decree for the decoration of 34 healthcare workers, as a sign of "appreciation and gratitude for the professionalism and dedication they showed in increasing the quality of healthcare, for the courage and solidarity shown on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Romania."

The President awarded knight medals of the Sanitary Merit Order to 32 doctors and class III medals of the Sanitary Merit Order to two nurses.

The decorated doctors are: Aldea Ion, Aioanei Monica Dana, Ambrono Simona, Arbune Manuela, Banca Liliana, Birlutiu Victoria, Burghelea Daniela, Cambrea Simona Claudia, Carteleanu Doina-Lucia, Chilinciuc Ion, Chircov Elena, Cocu Simona, Dumitrescu Florentina, Florescu Simin-Aysel, Girbovan Elena Cristina, Grecu Ileana, Grecu Tatiana Paulina, Horhota Lucian, Leca Daniela Anicuta, Lupu Adina Lenus, Manea Luminita Diana, Manole Palivan, Corina Cecilia, Mihalache Lucia Dorina, Moldovan Anca Maria, Morosanu Vitalie, Musat Galiana Marina, Nane Ana, Piticas Ana-Maria, Rus Alina Rodica, Szederjesi Janos, Tomescu Dana Rodica, Tilea Brindusa.

The two decorated nurses are Baginean Rodica Argentina and Somlea Daniela Cristina.