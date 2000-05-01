President Iohannis demands reexamination of law on number of nominations for public television, radio boards of directors

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday sent to Parliament for reexamination the Law for the amendment of Art. 19 with Law No. 41/1994 on the organisation and functioning of the Romanian Radio Society (SRR) and the Romanian Television Society (SRTV), both public broadcasters.

"The law for the amendment of Art. 19 with Law No. 41/1994 on the organisation and functioning of the Romanian Radio Society (SRR) and the Romanian Television Society (SRTV), is aiming on the one hand at amending the provisions referring to the number of votes necessary to designate in Parliament the members of the Board of the RRA and the SRTV, respectively, and on the other hand at the increase of the number of nominations the joint parliamentary groups of the two chambers have at their disposal within the two public societies' boards of directors. These legislative interventions raise issues in terms of the correlation with the other provisions of Law No. 41/1994, and also as regards the clarity and predictability of regulations, which is why their reexamination by Parliament is required," says president Iohannis in his request for reexamination.