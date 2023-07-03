President Iohannis: Eduard Hellvig's term in office at the helm of SRI restored institution's credibility

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that he took note of the resignation of Eduard Hellvig as director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and appreciated that his mandate marked the "restoration of credibility and substantial modernisation" of this institution.

"I took note of the resignation of the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Mr. Eduard Hellvig, whose mandate marked the restoration of the SRI's credibility and the consistent modernisation of the institution he led," the head of state said in a press release.