 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis: Eduard Hellvig's term in office at the helm of SRI restored institution's credibility

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
eduard hellvig sri

President Klaus Iohannis on Monday said that he took note of the resignation of Eduard Hellvig as director of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and appreciated that his mandate marked the "restoration of credibility and substantial modernisation" of this institution.

"I took note of the resignation of the director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Mr. Eduard Hellvig, whose mandate marked the restoration of the SRI's credibility and the consistent modernisation of the institution he led," the head of state said in a press release.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.