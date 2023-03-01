President Iohannis: Endorsing women to get involved in public and professional life must be permanent

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that women have a major contribution in terms of including on the public agenda some essential topics such as climate change and energy transition and underscored that their endorsement in getting involved in the public and professional life must be permanent, told Agerpres.

"Esteemed ladies, you have a major contribution in terms of including on the public agenda some essential topics for our present and future: I'm referring to climate change and energy transition. Whether you activate in the public, associative, financial or the business sector, education or research, most of the efforts to ensure sustainability in Romania is due to you. (...) Supporting women in order to get involved in the public and professional life must be permanent. This is my firm belief! And meetings such as the one today represent one of the modalities to contribute to the encouragement of the ladies to continue and develop their careers, including, or, especially, in vital areas for our future," the head of state said at the "Women in sustainability" event, organized at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He underscored that the natural resources are limited and must be protected, and the concern and actions for a sustainable development are important. The head of state thanked women for the endeavors to promote sustainability, through determined actions which can ensure a clean environment and the limitation of climate change.

"The area of sustainability is still at the beginning and entails many challenges which I am convinced you will respond to at the highest level of excellency. However, it's necessary that all the decision-makers in the public and private area, women and men alike, understand the importance of this area, and I hope today's event is a firm signal in this regard," Iohannis stated.

The head of state said that the degradation of the environment, climate change, loss of biodiversity are major challenges which require increased attention at society level, mentioning that there is a need for women's involvement in sustainable policies, in education and research for environment and clime, as well as in green economy.

"Beyond the visible and direct impact which climate change has, obvious in the intensification of some extreme weather phenomena, a risk for Romania and the entire world is represented by the prospect of a disorderly transition toward a sustainable economy, with low carbon emissions. The measures to reduce the risk of such a transition include aligning study programmes and professional reconversion with labor market demand, as well as preparing the administration to participate in the development of green public policies. Adequate training of human resources to support the climate transition is essential and, in this regard, women can play a crucial role as mentors and teachers," Iohannis stated.

He underscored that there has to be an adequate framework for women's participation in promoting sustainability and climate transition, and this must provide equal treatment regardless of the gender, similar economic reward and equal opportunities to occupy leadership positions and dignities related to environment protection, green economy or limiting climate change.

"A special attention must be directed toward supporting and encouraging young women to take on active roles in these areas, starting with the access to an adequate education, including in technical and scientific areas, important for green transition," the head of state said.

President Iohannis showed that the assessment of opportunities and mechanisms which can provide women with the possibility to contribute to the decision-making process related to sustainability and, especially, to climate change, is fundamental in order to achieve the gender equality objective and a future based on sustainable development.

"Being a relatively new area, in expansion, we still have to identify the best mechanisms through which the involvement of women in the area of sustainability in Romania can be supported," he said, noting that the event at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace includes sessions of presentations and debates which will contribute to the identification of these mechanisms.

He conveyed all women "a beautiful spring, with achievements and good health."

In the opening, state adviser Alexandra Bocse showed that the event brings women's contribution to the forefront, including of those who are at the beginning of their careers, to the promotion and achievement of objectives regarding the adaptation to climate change and energy transition.