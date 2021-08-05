 
     
President Iohannis goes to work by bicycle

President Klaus Iohannis rode his bicycle to work at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday morning.

He did the same in April, when he joined a "Green Friday" campaign.

"Our cities are overcrowded, especially during rush hours, when people go to work or come from work. We have a lot of vehicle traffic in our cities and I encourage all Romanians to try to use alternative modes of transport or even walking, it is healthy and eases traffic congestion," Iohannis said on April 23.

In June, Iohannis rode his bicycle to a debate on sustainable transportation in Romania organised in Herastrau Park.

