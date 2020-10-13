President Iohannis: I again appeal to citizens to be prudent and respect strictly rules in force

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated, on Tuesday, in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace, his appeal to citizens to be prudent and to respect strictly all the rules to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Klaus Iohannis said, on the same occasion, that it is strange for two government institutions to give different results regarding the incidence of COVID-19 cases and emphasized that the Government must urgently clarify this situation.

"In my belief, there is an urgent need for correlation of data between these institutions and I expect the Government clarifies these problems urgently," Iohannis said.