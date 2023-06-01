President Iohannis: I hope teachers return to school on Tuesday; gov't met all their requests.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the education strike lasted "a bit long" and he hopes that the teachers will return to school on Tuesday, noting that the government gave them everything they asked for, told Agerpres.

"The strike lasted a little long and the question arises who is negotiating for the teachers, because the union leaders keep coming and going. But they are just a kind of interface, kind of like the media, the government tells them something and they go and consult the people. So it's extremely difficult to imagine how a negotiation can work like this. That is why the prime minister decided very correctly to issue this ordinance regardless of how negotiations go. Why? Because all of us, I and the government, and the coalition, (...) understood that these were legitimate requests and we guarantee them regardless of what is negotiated with these representatives of the unions," Iohannis told a press conference in the Republic of Moldova, where he participated in the summit of the European Political Community.

The head of state voiced hope that the employees in the education system will return to school on Tuesday, because "they no longer have a reason to strike."