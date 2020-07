President Iohannis: If pandemic doesn't get worse and we take strict measures we can have elections

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that local elections can be organised in September if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn't get worse and strict measures are being taken.

"Personally, I am convinced that, if the pandemic doesn't get worse and we take strict and specific measures, we can have elections. And I want to be very clear when speaking about the elections: we will organise everything very well for the people to be safe when coming to vote. For it's not more complicated to come to vote than going to the hypermarket or to the store to buy bread. We can take distancing measures, safety measures, hygiene measures. The more complicated thing is to organise the campaign itself, in case that the pandemic doesn't get worse or stays the same, for this campaign will be facing atypical conditions," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.