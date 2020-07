President Iohannis in Brussels says almost 80 billion euros secured for Romania for European projects

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that Romania will qualify for almost 80 billion euros for European projects, indicating the construction of hospitals, schools, the modernisation of large public systems, as well as economic recovery.

"After very complicated discussions, after very complicated negotiations, after four days and four nights of negotiations, we obtained an impressive amount for Romania - 79.9 billion euros for European projects; these are negotiations that now allow us to move to the next stage. We will use the 80 billion euros to rebuild Romania's infrastructure, to build hospitals, schools, to modernise the great public systems. It is also very important to know that a significant part of the money will be used for economic recovery," Iohannis said in Brussels at the end of a special European Council meeting.