 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis is participating, on Thursday and Friday, in special meeting of the European Council

iohannis cotroceni

President Klaus Iohannis will participate, on Thursday and Friday, in the special meeting of the European Council, which will take place in Brussels, the Presidential Administration announced.

According to the source, the latest developments of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine will be addressed at the meeting; the best solutions at the European level for ensuring the short- and long-term competitiveness of the European Union economy and its adaptation to the double green and digital transition will be analysed, starting from the proposals presented by the European Commission under the Green Deal Industrial Plan; the management of migration as a challenge that requires a common European response, will be discussed, with the aim of agreeing concrete courses of action on the external dimension of migration, the control of external borders, cooperation regarding the policy on return and readmission, or combating migrant smuggling.

President Klaus Iohannis participated, on Tuesday, in the videoconference with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and a group of European leaders, in preparation for the extraordinary meeting of the European Council.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.