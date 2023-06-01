President Iohannis: Negotiations for the gov't rotation to take place soon.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that there is "no complication" challenging the governing coalition right now, and the government rotation should take place as soon as possible, told Agerpres.

"It will be done, the rotation will be done. There is no complication or problem within the coalition and I am telling you these things because I discussed with the leaders. The rotation will occur, but everyone understood that it was impossible to carry out the negotiations for the education strike and for the government rotation at the same time. But the political class understood the requests of the teachers, the government understood, the coalition understood, and measures have been taken. What they kept asking for, that the normative act be published in the Official Journal, it's already done. The normative act it's published. (...) The political negotiations for the rotation will be completed as soon as possible and we will get down to business," said the head of state.

President Klaus Ionannis is participating, on Thursday, in the second summit of the European Political Community, organized in the Republic of Moldova.