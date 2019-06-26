President Iohannis: Our flag represents a cementer of the past, present and future

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Wednesday a message on the occasion of the National Flag Day, in which he shows that the tricolour represents a cementer of the past, present and future.

"Today, we are celebrating the National Flag Day, which, for more than 170 years has represented, for the Romanians everywhere, a symbol of our national identity, independence, sovereignty and unity. Under the pleats of the tricolour all the great events which marked the existence of modern Romania were carried out, as well as our country becoming a full member state of the European Union, NATO and strategic partner of the United States of America. Our flag represents a cementer of the past, present and future, which brings us to mind the sacrifices made by the entire nation so that we can have today a democratic and pluralist state, in which the fundamental human rights are protected and the principles of the rule of law are observed," the head of state's message reads.He showed that "the hoisting of the tricolour has always been an emotional moment, in which we are proud to belong to our nation.""We are identifying the flag with peace, security and freedom, but we shouldn't forget that it equally is a symbol of the responsibility that we all have to develop our society. By celebrating the National Fag Day, we are left with the moral duty to pass on to the younger generation, through personal example, the conscience of our belonging to our national values, as well as the fact that patriotism doesn't mean just the emotion of a celebration, but also taking on the responsibilities of contributing to Romania's progress. Dear Romanians, we are all united by one land, a single country and a single flag and together we are strong! Many happy returns to Romania and our tricolour!," President Iohannis conveyed.On Wednesday, the Cotroceni Presidential Palace will be illuminated with the colors of the Tricolour, the Presidential Administration informed.