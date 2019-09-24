President Iohannis participates in 74th Session of UN General Assembly

AGERPRES special correspondent Irinela Visan reports: President Klaus Iohannis participates on Tuesday, in New York, in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu.The topic of the current session of the General Assembly is '"Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion."President Klaus Iohannis, as chief of Romania's delegation, will deliver on Wednesday, the national speech to the plenary meeting of the General AssemblyHe is also set to participate in the High-level Political Forum themed "Accelerating the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development." On the same day, Wednesday, President Iohannis will deliver a speech at the thematic session "Leaders Dialogue 5 - Partnerships for Sustainable Development".This is the first UN Summit devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals, after the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015. On this occasion, the heads of the national delegations will assess the progresses their countries made in implementing the 2030 Agenda and will draw the coordinates for the next 4-year cycle, crucial for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."The participation in the Forum is an opportunity for Romania to present the progress at national level in order to implement the Agenda, including the regional role assumed by organizing events to promote regional partnerships for this purpose. Moreover, experience and good practices will be presented to increase the effectiveness, responsibility and participatory character in carrying out progresses at all levels regarding the fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda," the Presidential Administration informed.The President's schedule includes a series of official events dedicated to the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly: the participation in the welcome reception offered by the UN Secretary General in honor of the heads of delegations, in the reception offered by the President of the European Council, the First Vice-President of the Commission European and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as in the reception offered by US President Donald Trump.The head of the state will also have a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.