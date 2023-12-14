President Iohannis participates in European Council meeting

President Klaus Iohannis will take part, on Thursday and Friday, in the European Council reunion, where important and complex topics will be addressed, including the enlargement of the EU, the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027, support for Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, security and defense, migration, as well as the future Strategic Agenda of the EU, informs the Presidential Administration.

Regarding the review of the Multiannual Financial Framework for the period 2021 - 2027, president Iohannis will plead for an approach that promotes the financing balance between the commitments already assumed and the new priorities on the European agenda and does not involve reductions of funds for the Cohesion Policy and rhe Common Agricultural Policy, the source reads

Regarding the discussions of support measures for Ukraine, in the context of the war, Klaus Iohannis will speak for the need to adopt a comprehensive support package.

Also, about the situation in the Middle East, the president of Romania will insist on the need for increased involvement of the European Union in the region in order to protect civilians, de-escalate the conflict and resume the peace process based on the two-state solution, the source adds.

Moreover, according to the Presidential Administration, the Romanian head of state will speak for the continuation of reflection and debates with a view to the adoption, until the summer of 2024, of the future Strategic Agenda of the Union and will reiterate the need to formulate priorities for the next institutional cycle, "which must reflect the strengthening of EU unity and trust between EU member states".