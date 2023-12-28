President Iohannis promulgates law establishing voluntary certification of Romanian food products - D.O.R.

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Thursday the law establishing the voluntary certification scheme "De Origine Romania - D.O.R." for supporting activities to promote Romanian agri-food products.

The scheme is voluntary and applies to the labeling of agri-food products that use basic raw materials of Romanian origin in the manufacturing process and that comply with the requirements provided by law. It applies throughout Romania, in compliance with the provisions contained in the European Union legislation, and the competent authority responsible for the implementation of this Scheme is the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR). Applicants must submit a file to the relevant ministry in order to benefit from this scheme, Agerpres informs.

The beneficiaries of this Scheme have the right to use the logo "De Origine Romania - D.O.R." for the voluntary labeling of a food product for an indefinite period, provided that it does not change the elements that were the basis for issuing the certificate and registering the product in the RNSCV - D.O.R. The usage of the logo "De Origine Romania - D.O.R." for the voluntary labeling of a food product without complying with the conditions provided for in this Scheme is punished according to the provisions of the law.

Starting from 2024, MADR provides financial resources from its own budget for the promotion in the country and abroad of the voluntary certification scheme "De Origine Romania - D.O.R.".