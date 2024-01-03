President Iohannis promulgates law supplementing central body of Romanian Customs Authority by 324 positions

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Wednesday the law approving Government Emergency Ordinance No. 103/2022, which provides for the increase by 324 positions to the maximum number of posts for the central body of the Romanian Customs Authority, until the end of the current crisis at Romania's border, generated by the military conflict taking place on the territory of Ukraine, but for no more than 3 years.

According to the normative act, the maximum number of posts for the central body of the Romanian Customs Authority and the territorial structures established by Government Decision no. 237/2022 is supplemented by 324 posts for a determined period of time until the end of the situation that generates a massive influx of goods and persons at the Romanian border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as in the Black Sea ports, but not more than 3 years from the entry into force of the ordinance.

By way of derogation, from the date of entry into force of the Ordinance and until the cessation of the situation generating a massive influx of cargo and persons at the Romanian border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as in the Black Sea ports, but not more than 3 years, for the filling of newly created vacant and temporarily vacant public positions, competitions may be organized and held, with the obligation to inform the National Civil Servants Agency about their organization at least 13 days before the date of the written examination of the competition.

Also, by way of derogation, the notice of the competition for these public positions is published on the website of the Romanian Customs Authority, respectively of the National Civil Servants Agency, at least 10 days before the date of the written test of the competition.The salary rights of the staff are established according to the provisions of the Framework Law no. 153/2017 on the salary of staff paid from public funds.