 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis recalls ambassadors Ion Jinga (UN), Cristian-Leon Turcanu (Ukraine), Daniel Ionita (Moldova)

iohannis aurescu

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees recalling ten ambassadors to the country, including Ion Jinga, Romania's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Agerpres reports.

The head of state also recalled in the country:
* Razvan-Victor Rusu - Head of the Permanent Mission of Romania to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg,
* Adrian Cosmin Vierita - Head of the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations Office in Geneva and the International Organizations based in Switzerland,
* Cristian-Leon Turcanu - Ambassador to Ukraine,
* Daniel Ionita - Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova,
* Iulian Buga - Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden,
* Sorin Vasile Moldovan - Ambassador to Turkmenistan,
* Florin Marius Tacu - Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore,
* Adrian Macelaru - Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, residing in Abu Dhabi,
* Mihail Constantin Coman - Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, residing in Riyadh.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.