President Iohannis recalls ambassadors Ion Jinga (UN), Cristian-Leon Turcanu (Ukraine), Daniel Ionita (Moldova)

On Friday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees recalling ten ambassadors to the country, including Ion Jinga, Romania's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, Agerpres reports.

The head of state also recalled in the country:* Razvan-Victor Rusu - Head of the Permanent Mission of Romania to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg,* Adrian Cosmin Vierita - Head of the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United Nations Office in Geneva and the International Organizations based in Switzerland,* Cristian-Leon Turcanu - Ambassador to Ukraine,* Daniel Ionita - Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova,* Iulian Buga - Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden,* Sorin Vasile Moldovan - Ambassador to Turkmenistan,* Florin Marius Tacu - Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore,* Adrian Macelaru - Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain, residing in Abu Dhabi,* Mihail Constantin Coman - Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, residing in Riyadh.