President Iohannis: Romania agrees with EC proposal on energy price

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated that the European Commission's proposal regarding the high gas prices is good and Romania agrees with the new measures.

"Yesterday we received a proposal from the European Commission on the table, a good proposal, which also includes elements that we had requested repeatedly. It is a quite technical document and I don't think we will go into all the details today, but the beginning is good. We are talking here about a kind of ceiling on the price of gas, but a ceiling that does not put suppliers in difficulty, only prevents the appearance of excessively high prices. At the same time, we have the beginning of a regulation that decouples the gas market from the electricity market. We have a proposal concerning joint purchases, a voluntary joint purchase platform for gas. We have a number of elements that can support member states to better deal with the energy crisis," said the head of state before attending the European Council meeting.

He underscored that measures are needed for the future.

"We cannot come endlessly with subsidies, with extraordinary measures. We must find solutions to have sufficient energy available and prices that the population and industry can pay. This means diversification, this means green energy, this means new resources, for example the gas from the Black Sea, and this means a much, much better interconnection betw