President Iohannis: Romania is strongly rooted in democratic values, promotes a solid transatlantic relation

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday said that Romania is a promoter of a strong transatlantic relation and will continue to support a robust and indivisible North Atlantic Alliance and cooperation between NATO and the EU.

"Romania is and will remain strongly rooted in the community of democratic values while being a promoter of a strong transatlantic relationship. We will continue to support a robust and indivisible North Atlantic Alliance, as well as synergistic and complementary cooperation between NATO and the European Union. I am certain that the transatlantic relations provide the most effective tools to manage current challenges, including reaffirming democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights. A revitalized transatlantic partnership will positively influence how the international system adapts to the current context, by reporting to shared democratic values," the head of state said at a reception given by the US Embassy on Independence Day.

He underscored that Romania supports and promotes the concept of transatlantic strategic resilience."Our aim is to reduce or even eliminate the dependence on actors who do not share the same values that represent the basis of the transatlantic community we are a part of. This is also the meaning of Romania's initiative to set up the Euro-Atlantic Centre for Resilience in Bucharest, which we have recently inaugurated, and which is open to our partners," Iohannis said.The head of state pointed out that, at bilateral level, the relationship between Romania and the USA is based on a solid and deep strategic partnership, on the common belonging to the values of democracy, rule of law and human rights, and mentioned that this year marks three special moments: ten years since the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century, ten years since the signing and entry into force of the Agreement on the location of the United States ballistic missile defence system in Romania and five years since the achievement of the Full Operational Capacity of the Ballistic Missile Defence Facility in Deveselu."The deepening of the strategic partnership also aims to encourage stronger links between people. A solid support of the transatlantic educational and cultural dialogue is the Fulbright Scholarship Programme, which this year celebrates 75 years since its launch and over 60 years of presence in Romania, thus completing the series of important anniversary moments in the bilateral relationship," Iohannis added.He added that the recent European tour of the US President Joe Biden was a success, adding that the decisions taken at the NATO Summit, the European Union-US Summit and the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay are "clear evidence of the commitment of the United States to its allies and partners, as well as its re-involvement in key issues for international architecture."The President also appreciated that the discussions he had with President Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Summit were an opportunity to reconfirm both the strength of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States and the commitment of the US partners to Euro-Atlantic security. He also appreciated the participation, for the first time, of a US President at the Bucharest Format Summit 9, hosted in May in Romania."President Joe Biden's message at the meeting was strong and very encouraging for the Allies on the Eastern Flank, showing that the transatlantic relation is not just a link between the two shores of the Atlantic, but extends across Europe to the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea, and the partnership between the USA and Europe is the cornerstone of international relations," said Klaus Iohannis.