President Iohannis signs appointment of FinMin Teodorovici as Deputy PM

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday signed a decree under which Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici is appointed acting deputy PM , according to the Presidential Administration.

He also took note of the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Viorel Stefan and the termination of his governmental capacity.

Last Friday, the National Executive Committee of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) decided by vote that Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici should also hold the office of deputy prime minister on an acting basis that became vacant following Stefan's appointment to the European Court of Auditors.