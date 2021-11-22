President Iohannis talks with leaders of PNL, PSD, UDMR, national minorities

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis began consultations with parliamentary parties and formations in order to designate a new candidate for prime minister, agerpres reports.

He talked with National Liberal Party (PNL) leaders Florin Citu and Nicolae Ciuca; Social Democratic Party (PSD) leaders Marcel Ciolacu and Paul Stanescu; Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) leaders Kelemen Hunor and Cseke Attila, and leader of the MP group of the national minorities Varujan Pambuccian.

"I think it's a good thing that we have reached this stage when a government is taking shape," Iohannis said at the beginning of the consultations.Iohannis was also scheduled to hold talks with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). The Save Romania Union (USR) announced it was skipping the consultations.Initially, the schedule of consultations with parliamentary parties and formations ended with talks with leaders of the national minority MPs. The Presidential Administration announced on Monday morning that leaders of the national minority MPs will participate in talks with PNL, PSD and UDMR.