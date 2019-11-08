President Iohannis: The lack of skills, bad decisions and chaotic public management promoted by PSD have disrupted the entire society

President Klaus Iohannis says that "the lack of skills, bad decisions and chaotic public management, the PSD [Social Democratic Party] brand, have disrupted the entire society", stressing that the new government must find solutions, Agerpres informs.

"I am glad that the last chapter of the black book of PSD rule is over, which I know was a real endurance test for you. The lack of skills, bad decisions and chaotic public management, the PSD brand, have disrupted the entire society. We now find ourselves in the situation in which the new government must find solutions to make Romania well. (...) Business people are beginning to become optimistic about the prospects of our economy," said the president, present at the "National Top of Companies in Romania" event.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban is also attending the event.