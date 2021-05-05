President Iohannis to attend informal European summit, EU-India summit in Porto

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the Porto Social Summit, an informal meeting of the European Council, and an EU-India summit meeting via videoconference featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday and Saturday in Porto, Portugal.

According to the Romanian Presidential Administration, the central theme of the Porto Social Summit is the implementation of an action plan for the European Pillar of Social Rights. The event is designed to outline the priorities on the social agenda for the next decade, so as to live up to the challenges of the green and digital transitions.

Iohannis will speak at the second thematic session of the meeting on skills and innovation, the panel "Skills and innovation", informs AgerpesThe agenda of the informal European Council meeting includes the relations between the European Union and India ahead of the EU-India informal summit, as well as the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.The EU-India Summit looks at strengthening co-operation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, reaffirming the interest of both sides in further developing trade relations, promoting effective multilateralism, strengthening co-operation on key challenges to foreign and security policy well as encouraging co-operation in the field of connectivity. Agreement will be thought for a joint EU-India policy statement focusing mainly on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as on sustainable social, economic and digital recovery.