President Iohannis to attend international conference on female lawmakers

President Klaus Iohannis will be participating on Tuesday in an international conference on Romanian female lawmakers and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment (RO-GENC) organised by the Romanian Senate, where he will address the opening of the event together with President of Moldova Maia Sandu, acting chair of the Romanian Senate Alina Gorghiu, Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu, and Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, told Agerpres.

The debates will continue in three panels moderated by Ionut Stroe, the chairman of the Delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

Delivering remarks to panel one on European gender quota practices will be Korinna Schumann, chair of the Austrian Federal Council; Ramona Chiriac, head of the European Commission Representation in Romania; Corina Alina Corbu, chair of the Romanian Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation; Laura-Iuliana Scantei, Romanian Constitutional Court judge; Frances Fitzgerald, deputy leader of the Parliamentary Group of the EPP; Ligia Deca, minister of education; Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive chair of the Save the Children Romania Organisation; Cristian Busoi, MEP, president of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy of the European Parliament, who will also deliver a message from European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel; Dubravka Auica, vice-president of the European Commission for democracy and demography; Rozalia Biro, chair of the women's organization of the PPE; Doina Gherman, chair of the Moldovan Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and European Integration; Helena Dalli, European commissioner for equality; Luminita Popescu, senior official at the Agency for equal opportunities between men and women, and Liliana Popescu - Birlan, general director of the Romanian Diplomatic Institute.

In panel II, an honest x-ray of gender equality in Romania, leadership and political representation of women, the following speakers will be addressing the conference: Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development; Simona Bucura-Oprescu, chair of the Committee on Public Administration and Territorial Planning with the Romanian Chamber of Deputies, who will also deliver a message from Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu; Csaba Ferenc Asztalos, president of the National Council for Combatting Discrimination; Madalina Turza, senior official with the Department for Community Social Responsibility and Vulnerable Groups; Anca Hendea, senior official with the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities; Letitia Pupazeanu, executive director of AmCham; Anna Riatti, UNICEF representative in Romania; Andreea Rusu, executive director of the FILIA Centre; Cristina Frolov, chair of the Constantin MIMI Foundation, and Gabriel Zbarcea, lawyer.

The following speakers will deliver remarks to panel III, "Quo vadis gender equality?": Hiroshi Ueda, the ambassador of Japan in Romania, who will present a message from Ms Yuriko Koike, the governor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Area; Sue Lines, chair of the Senate of Australia; David Muniz, Charge d'affaires US Embassy in Romania; Andrew Noble, the British ambassador in Romania; Isabelle Rome, delegate minister for gender equality in the French government; Peer Gebauer, the ambassador of Germany in Romania; Marjut Akola, the ambassador of Finland in Romania; Therese Hyden, the ambassador of Sweden in Romania; Laurence Auer, the ambassador of France in Romania; Adelheid Folie, the ambassador of Austria in Romania, and Elsa Pilichowski, director of the Public Governance Directorate of the OECD.

The Romanian Senate hosts on Tuesday, November 1, an international conference on Romanian female lawmakers and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment, under the high patronage of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis.