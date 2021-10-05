President Iohannis welcomes adoption of EU strategy to combat anti-Semitism and promote Jewish life

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the adoption by the European Commission of the first EU Strategy on Combating anti-Semitism and promoting Jewish life, which aims to prevent and combat all forms of anti-Semitism, protect and promote Jewish culture in Europe, preserving the memory of Holocaust victims and promoting Holocaust education, according to a statement from the Presidential Administration.

According to the quoted source, the head of state considers that the adoption of the strategy represents an important step for the protection and promotion of European values, fundamental rights and freedoms.

At the same time, the strategy contributes to the strengthening of international efforts and to the diversification of instruments for combating anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia and hate speech, the quoted source states.The current context, strongly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, has favored, especially in the online environment, an exacerbation of denialism, extremism and populism, according to the Presidential Administration."A concerted effort on the part of the international community is needed so that appropriate tools can be implemented to counteract these currents that endanger democratic societies," the Presidential Administration said.It also shows that Romania is a successful model at the regional level in terms of assuming the traumatic past and preserving the memory of the Holocaust."The Romanian state has made significant progress, and the adoption, this year, of the National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, related to the period 2021-2023, is an important step in this direction. This strategy aims to provide the necessary tools for sanctioning the acts associated with anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech and can be considered a complementary document to the strategy adopted today at European level", mentions the Presidential Administration.