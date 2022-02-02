President Iohannis welcomes U.S. announcement about stepping up military presence in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the announcement made by the United States of America regarding the deployment to Romania of a 1,000-strong Stryker squadron that will be present in Romania starting this month, the Presidential Administration said.

According to the cited source, this announcement embodies the decision already made public by U.S. President Joseph R. Biden in January 2022.

"This significant contribution is an unequivocal demonstration of the solidarity of the U.S., as Romania's ally and main strategic partner, amid deterrence and defense reinforcement efforts on NATO's eastern flank, including in Romania, in response to the current worrying security developments in the Eastern Neighborhood," the Presidential Administration goes on to note, Agerpres.ro informs.

President Iohannis underscores that this decision carries a special significance for Euro-Atlantic security as a whole, of which the security of the Black Sea region is an integral part.

"The deployment of U.S. forces to Romania this month also proves the firm commitment of the U.S. to deepening the transatlantic partnership. This decision also comes as a result of the constant efforts and the active and consistent positioning of our country, including at top level, within the North Atlantic Alliance as well as in the direct relationship with the U.S. in support of a consistent and unitary reinforcement of the entire eastern flank, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea. The U.S. decision proves the strength of Romania's strategic partnership with the U.S. and is in line with NATO's decision as a whole to take all necessary actions to increase allied defense and step up Black Sea security," the Presidential Administration concludes.