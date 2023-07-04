President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Jens Stoltenberg on extension of his mandate at the helm of NATO

President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of his mandate at the head of NATO.

"Congratulations to Jens Stoltenberg on the extension of his successful mandate at the helm of NATO. Looking forward to continue to work together for further consolidating the Alliance and to the results of the Vilnius Summit," Iohannis wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Norwegian Jens Stoltenberg, who has led NATO since 2014, announced on Tuesday that he will remain Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance for another year.

"Honoured by NATO Allies' decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024. The transatlantic bond between Europe and North America has ensured our freedom and security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever,'' he tweeted, just a week before the upcoming Vilnius Summit. July 11-12.

This extension had been expected for several weeks, in the absence of consensus on the name of a possible successor.

Appointed on 1 October 2014 for a four-year term, Norwegian Stoltenberg (aged 64) has already served two terms and his last one was extended until 30 September 2023.