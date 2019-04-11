President Klaus Iohannis: PSD's fault Justice has come to be in current situation, we are having referendum on 26 May

President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that Justice has come to be in the situation it is now in because of the Social Democratic Party (main ruling PSD, ed. n.) and said that Romania will have a referendum on May 26th.

Read also: JusMin Tudorel Toader very wrong, we'll probably address topic in next Executive Committee (PSD's Liviu Dragnea)

"In my opinion, it is PSD's fault that Justice has come to be in the situation where it is now. PSD is guilty of the fact that Justice is being discussed very much in terms of concern and alarm, the Romanians fear that PSD will politically subjugate the Romanian Justice. (...) A referendum is needed and we will have a referendum on May 26," Klaus Iohannis said in a press release at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace at the end of consultations with the parliamentary political parties.

AGERPRES .