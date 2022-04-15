Prime Minister assures no risk of edible oil supplies running short

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday in eastern Buzau that processors are sufficiently stocked with sunflower and that there is no danger that the population's oil consumption needs are not met.

"Last week I met with farmers and agri-food processors, and today I wanted to visit one of the processing facilities. I learned that an oil plant with 600 employees has a turnover of 500 million euros and produces about 100,000 tons of oil a year, which accounts for 40 percent of our country's oil consumption needs. (...) I discussed with the farmers last week and with the processors, right here in this factory, and sunflower stocks are enough until the end of the harvest season, that is until August, and factory management assured me that there is enough raw material until the end of the year. Therefore, I want to reassure all Romanians that there is no danger whatsoever of edible oil supplies needed for consumption to run short," Ciuca said at the end of his visit to the Bunge oil plant in Buzau, Agerpres.ro informs.