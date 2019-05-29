Prime Minister Dancila, World Bank's CEO Georgieva address bilateral cooperation, gender equality

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Wednesday had a meeting with the World Bank's CEO, Kristalina Georgieva, the two high officials addressing topics related to gender equality and cooperation between Romania and the WB, says a release from the gov't sent to AGERPRES.

The WB's Chief Executive Officer is on a visit to Romania where she will attend at the Prime Minister's invitation, the high level conference on the role and status of women in the modern society, organised under the aegis of Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union, due Wednesday and Thursday at the Parliament Palace.

"Prime Minister Viorica Dancila thanked the WB's CEO for the latter's participation in the Bucharest Conference and stressed that the promotion of gender equality and the reduction of disparities between women and men are priorities of the Romanian Presidency mandate at the EU Council. Moreover, she added, that the steps taken in this direction have a direct impact in combating poverty and ensuring a durable economic growth, this being similar to the World Bank's goals," the said release reads.

At the same time, the Premier appreciated the excellent quality of the collaboration between the Romanian state's bodies and the World Bank, saying that this has actually contributed to our country's modernisation and economic development in the last decades.

"The gov't head has emphasised the outcome of the assistance programmes the WB has carried out so far in Romania in several fields: health care, social assistance, taxation, judicial, secondary and high school tuition," the release adds.

Moreover, Viorica Dancila underlined the importance of further developing the bilateral collaboration relations on common interest topics, such as the digital agenda, connectivity, economic convergence, cooperation for development, consolidation of resilience to natural disasters, the Western Balkans.

"At the same time, Dancila mentioned that Romania will continue to advocate actively the policies of the World Bank and encourage the diversification of the WB's financial tools, with an accent on tailoring them to each country's specific and ensuring complementarity with other available financing sources," the gov't release adds.