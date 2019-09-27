Princess Maria and Ambassador Ramis visit Residential Center for Mothers and Children in Difficulty

Princess Maria of Romania and France's Ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis paid a visit on Friday evening to the Residential Center for Mothers and Children in Difficulty - the Hecuba Foundation, saying they were impressed by the fact that there are such structures which protect vulnerable people.

'I was very impressed with this center. It seems to me that this it is a very important place. This topic is closer to my heart," Princess Maria stated.At the end of the visit, French Ambassador Ramis said that she is glad that such institutions exist, which protect women in danger from domestic violence.She mentioned that the Embassy of France has a program aimed against domestic violence, which firstly has the form of a plea, but also that of some exchanges of experience and expertise. According to the Ambassador, there is an agreement with the National Agency for Equal Opportunities, precisely to organize workshops, exchanges, trainings.Also attending the event was senator of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Laura Scantei who said that the domestic violence cases should not be tolerated. She argued that the Hecuba Center in Iasi is and can be an example of good practices at national level. Scantei also argued that the sanctions for those who commit domestic violence acts should be continued and, especially, roughened.Iasi Mayor Mihai Chirica stated that although for more than ten years the Residential Center for Mothers and Children in Difficulty - Hecuba Foundation is an example of good practice, there are still many problems to be solved, especially in terms of legislation.According to statistics, over the course of ten years, between 2008 and 2018, the Residential Center for Mothers and Children in Difficulty hosted over 500 single-parent families, more than 60 percent of the mothers being victims of domestic violence, and 25 percent were institutionalised until the legal age. The residents of the center benefit during 18 months of psychological assistance services, parental counseling and education, family counseling, professional counseling for employment and job retention, social counseling for accessing social benefits and other resources in the community, healthcare counseling, support for the development of life skills, care and supervision of children until the mothers return from work, as well as support for children in preparing homework for school. They also benefit from art therapy.