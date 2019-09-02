PRO Romania's Ponta: Madness for Dancila to wait 44 days to appear in Parliament

Chairman of PRO Romania Victor Ponta considers it "madness" for Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to wait another 44 days to come before Parliament, because during this period no Government meetings can be held, taking into account the absence of several ministers.

"Mrs. Dancila does not understand and does not know, but the Government meetings cannot be held, there is no one to sign the documents. The three resigning ministers' portfolios have not been delegated to anyone. If I am not mistaken, the Interior Ministry interim will soon expire. Not to talk about Education. There is no minister, even if there is the Minister of Culture, who takes care. But the school year starts on Monday (the 9th, ed. n.) and we do not have a minister. I don't think something like this has ever happened before," the deputy said in Parliament.

"I hope that Mrs. Dancila learns - not Mrs. Dancila, as she never learns - the others in PSD [the Social Democratic Party] understand that back in November 2015 when I did not hold on to my position, I gave it up, PSD obtained in one year 46 percent. Now, with every day you do not have a parliamentary majority, you have no government and you hold on to your seat means that the PSD will disappear," added Ponta.

Victor Ponta stressed that for PRO Romania the most important thing is the existence of a "functional government".

"Functional government means that Mrs. Dancila comes - if she can tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, as soon as possible - and asks for the vote for the new Government. Our decision, you know very well: we will not vote on the restructuring, in the new formula of the Dancila Government. And if does not have this vote, then let us find a solution together to have a functioning government," he said.

The former prime minister added that he wants Romania not to repeat "the serious mistake of 2009" and within a week or two we have an Executive "to deal only with the country's government". He appreciated that Romania is in a time of crisis.

Ponta was of the opinion that at this moment, the only person with constitutional powers to form a new majority is President Klaus Iohannis, but said that the head of state is likely to wait for the prime minister to appear in Parliament.

The chairperson of the PSD, Viorica Dancila, declared in Constanta on Saturday that the Social Democrats will not leave government and that the Government has 45 days to appear in Parliament.