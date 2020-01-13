Pro Romania's Ponta: Pro Romania doesn't oppose early elections, however, we won't help them

Chairman of the Pro Romania Victor Ponta has stated on Monday that his political formation doesn't oppose the organisation of early elections, however it doesn't support this demarche and it won't help the Liberals (the National Liberal Party).

"If they want to organise early elections Pro Romania will not oppose in any way, however, we won't help them, as we haven't helped them when they took office. Let them file a censure motion against their own Government, the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] did it with Dragnea, the PNL can do the same thing, too with Orban or find another method, which I cannot see at the moment," Ponta stated after the meeting of the Executive Bureau.Pro Romania Chairman brought to mind that early elections can be organised only through the resignation of the Orban Government.In Victor Ponta's opinion, the Liberals want early elections because the sate budget on which they took responsibility is unrealistic, "it is a bridge-budget until the elections.""Mr. Iohannis won't appoint a prime minister other than one from the PNL. There are all sorts of political tricks, I'm not interested in them, I'm not part of these scenarios, I am interested in only one thing: if the PNL wanted to govern, let it govern. Now, they should govern well, and we, those with the Pro Romania, are doing our duty and have the experience to criticise them when they're wrong, because they are increasingly wrong. For instance, those mandates [of school inspectors] have expired, the PNL appoints PNL members as school inspectors, this was the big change? It's a big mistake," Ponta argued.