Property, presumed to be wrongfully taken over during communist period, if it cannot be proved

The Senate adopted on Monday a legislative proposal with amendments establishing that, if it is not possible to prove that a property was wrongfully taken over by the state during the communist period, and it is or has been found in the state's patrimony, it is presumed that the property was wrongfully taken over.

An amendment states that "in court proceedings, the amount of compensation shall be determined by reference to the notarial scale valid in the year preceding the court decision".

"The existence and, where applicable, the extent of the property right shall be presumed to be the one acknowledged in the regulatory or authoritative act by which the measure of wrongful taking was ordered, in conjunction with any other legal documents attesting to the ownership of the property at the time of the transfer to state property," shows the legislative proposal adopted by the Senate.

The legislative proposal to complete and amend Law 165/2013 on measures to complete the process of restitution, in kind or by equivalent, of properties wrongfully taken during the communist regime in Romania will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.AGERPRES