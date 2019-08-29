ProRomania's Ponta: If Dancila leads PSD, Gov't to destruction, USR, PNL can try USL recipe

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta said he wanted a centre-left government, but he believes the two right-wing parties, PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR (Save Romania Union) can try "the successful recipe of the USL [former political alliance Social Liberal Union]," in case "the group surrounding Viorica Dancila - and herself - will lead the PSD and the Government to destruction and December elections, too."

"I wish and I plead for a centre-left government for I am a Social Democrat and I believe in the good governance we had over 2001-2004 and 2012-2015! But if the group surrounding Viorica Dancila (and herself) will lead the Government and the PSD Government to destruction and the December elections too - then the two right-wing parties (PNL and USR) could try the successful recipe of USL 2012 - if they can and want that!," he wrote on Thursday on his Facebook page.

In his opinion, there is no other "realistic" version for government until the parliamentary elections.

"We are Pro Romania and we will be constructive - for we are on Romania's side!," he added.