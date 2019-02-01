Prosecutor General's Office: PG Lazar participates in second meeting of the EUROMED Forum

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar on Wednesday and Thursday participated, in his capacity as co-chair, in the Consultative Forum of Prosecutors General in the European Union, in the second meeting of the EUROMED Forum (Prosecutors General in the Euro-Mediterranean Area), an event held at the Eurojust headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

According to a release of the Prosecutor General's Office, at the Forum, Augustin Lazar presented the Public Ministry's standpoint with respect to the priority topics identified in the Euromed Justice Areas, such as terrorism, organised crime, cyberspace and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, e-evidence, data protection, joint investigation teams, as well as guiding principles of the Forum and coordination with other judiciary cooperation platforms.

On the occasion of his participation in the meeting of the Euromed Forum at the Eurojust headquarters, they concluded the Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office attached to the Italian Court of Cassation, signed by the prosecutors general of the two institutions, Augustin Lazar and Riccardo Fuzio.

"Starting from the common desire to work in the interest of justice as an essential element of the rule of law and its strengthening, the document represents the first bilateral cooperation agreement concluded between the High Court of Cassation and Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office attached to the Italian Court of Cassation. This targets cooperation in the judicial and judiciary fields, the exchange of information in judiciary organisation, legislation and jurisprudence in the two states, on a regular basis, as well as the exchange of magistrates and the organisation of colloquies, seminars and other joint technical and academic meetings," reads the same source.