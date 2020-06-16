Prosecutor General Scutea, in video conference with European Commission experts

Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea participated on Tuesday in a video conference with European Commission experts, within the European Mechanism on the Rule of Law and the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism.

According to a Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) release sent to AGERPRES, within the online meeting, the European Mechanism on the Rule of Law was presented, which is structured on four pillars (judicial systems, anticorruption framework, media pluralism and other institutional aspects regarding the balance of powers), which represents an instrument in the early detection of slippages from the rule of law principles and an opportunity for dialogue between the Member States."The topics approached were represented by the results and continuity of investigations in corruption cases, vulnerabilities, risks and obstacles associated with this type of cases, as well as uniform practices in prosecutor's offices," the release mentions.Furthermore, the quoted source mentions that the Prosecutor General presented aspects regarding the necessary legislative amendments arising from the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Romania, as well as the management by the Public Ministry of cases related to the state of emergency established because of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus, especially those with implications in the anti-corruption area.