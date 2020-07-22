Prosecutors close file of former policeman infected with novel coronavirus admitted to Gerota hospital

Prosecutors from the General Prosecutor's office have closed the file of Nelu Lupu, a former officer with the MAI (Ministry of Interior) who got infected with the novel coronavirus and was admitted to the "Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital after he traveled to Israel but did not inform the medical staff about his trip abroad.

Several patients and medical staff got infected and the hospital was placed under quarantine for one month.According to a press release of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutors closed the file in which the former policeman was charged with the offences of hampering the fight against the disease and giving a false statement, reasoning that "they weren't able to establish beyond doubt, with scientific arguments" the circumstances under which the former policeman got infected and if "he was or not the source of the quasi-generalized infection" at the "Dimitrie Gerota" Emergency Hospital.Nelu Lupu in 2015 retired from the MAI, where he held the office of deputy head of the General Department of the Bucharest Municipality Police, and is now working with the Public Domain Administration (ADP) in the district 4 of the Capital City.