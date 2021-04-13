The Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court has taken over from the Prosecutor's Office of the District 3 Court the investigation in the case of the death of the three patients at the "Victor Babes" Institute, opening a criminal investigation for the crime of culpable homicide.

According to some representatives of the Prosecutor's Office, seven people were heard on Monday night, including the hospital manager and technical staff.

The hearings will continue on Tuesday at the Police headquarters.Three patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 died on Monday evening after a malfunction in the mobile intensive care unit at the "Victor Babes" Institute in Bucharest, which led to the failure of the patients' oxygen supply.The first available data showed that the tragedy took place after a sudden increase in the pressure in the oxygen system to which the TIR was connected, which led to the complete blockage of the ventilators to which the eight patients currently in the ATI TIR were connected. .The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, on Monday stated, around 4.25 pm, there was a sudden increase in pressure beyond 6 bar.Raed Arafat pointed out that when a pressure of 6 bar is exceeded, the fans enter the self-protection system and stop.