PSD calls for radical change in COVID-19 vaccination strategy

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) calls for a "radical change" in the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, given that the Government has "missed all the targets" it initially set for itself.

"Another reason to table the motion of censure. The successive reduction of the vaccination target is just a shameful evasion of responsibility! PSD calls for a radical change in the COVID-19 vaccination strategy given that the Government has missed all the targets it originally set for itself. Official data show that the goal of vaccinating at least 5 million people by June 1 can no longer be met, making it impossible to reach an immunization level of 70% of the population by the end of September, as prime Minister Florin Citu had committed himself. The way in which the Government has successively reduced this target from 70% to 50%, and then to 30% of the population, is only a shameful evasion of responsibility," reads a PSD press release sent to AGERPRES, on Monday.

According to the cited source, the communication based on "blackmail and discrimination" and the almost total lack of vaccination actions in the rural area "led to the deep division of the society and to the dramatic decrease of the trust in those who coordinated the campaign".

"It is therefore necessary to replace those who failed and rethink the entire vaccination and pandemic strategy, with special attention to protecting vulnerable people and preventing new outbreaks. The government has an obligation to expand COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated people, including through the free availability of tests, especially at the level of educational institutions and at the level of the professional categories with the highest risk of spreading the virus," the Social Democrats also maintain