PSD decides to table a vote of no confidence when it will have 234 necessary votes

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs will table a vote of no confidence when there will be 234 necessary votes, the formation's National Political Council decided on Monday, the leader of the party, Marcel Ciolacu, announced.

"Actually, Prime Minister Citu should have left a week ago from the Romanian Government's head, either through resignation, like any responsible man of state would have done (...) or to be asked to resign, when you do not have the responsibility to step down, by the one who supported him as the Romanian Prime Minister, by he who wanted this coalition of losers, Mister Klaus Iohannis. The main reasons are the price hikes, the disastrous management of the vaccination campaign, the fourth wave has once again caught us unprepared, and on the other hand we have a criminal Prime Minister, sentenced and proved swindler, following the documents which we all saw. It has gone too far. (...) We decided today, unanimously, within the National Political Council, that we will table a vote of no confidence as soon as we will have the 234 necessary votes in order for this motion to pass. At this moment the Parliament's opposition side has 204 votes," Marcel Ciolacu declared, at the end of the sitting.