PSD drops simple motion against health minister after PM fires HealthMin Voiculescu

Social Democratic Praty (PSD) floor leader in the Chamber of Deputies Alfred Simonis said told a plenary session on Wednesday of the Chamber of Deputies that the party was dropping its simple motion filed against Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, because the motion produced its effects and the minister was dismissed.

"I am pleased to announce that the simple motion tabled by PSD against Minister Voiculescu has produced its effects. Mr Vlad Voiculescu is now the former health minister. I will therefore ask the Standing Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies to drop it from the agenda. The motion produced its effects as the minister was fired, so it has no purpose," Simonis said.

Meeting chairman Laurentiu Leoreanu of the National Liberal Party (PNL) argued that the motion could not produce its effects as it had not been considered.On Monday, PSD tabled a simple motion called "For Romanians to live, Vlad Voiculescu must leave," which was to be taken up and voted on next week.On Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu fired Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu, announcing that Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna will be the acting leader of the ministry.